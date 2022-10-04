Watch Now
News

Actions

Springfield man killed in motorcycle collision on Hwy 431

Motorcycle Wheel Detail
Storyblocks Enterprise
Closeup detail of a motorcycle's front wheel.
Motorcycle Wheel Detail
Posted at 9:09 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 22:09:10-04

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on U.S. Highway 431 Monday afternoon in Springfield.

Travis Dowlen, 38, of Springfield was operating the 2007 Suzuki GSX motorcycle when he struck a pickup truck at the intersection of W County Farm Road and U.S. 431, says Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash was initially reported around 3 p.m.

The THP collision report states Dowlen was headed southbound on U.S. 431 "at a high rate of speed." The driver of the pickup truck was stopped on W County Farm Road and began to turn left onto U.S. 431 when the motorcycle hit the front corner of the truck on the driver's side.

No charges have been placed on the driver of the pickup truck.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap