Springfield police deploy body cameras for all patrol officers

Springfield Police Department
Patrol officers in the Springfield Police Department will now wear body cameras.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 05, 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Springfield police officers assigned to patrol operations will now wear body cameras when interacting with citizens and responding to calls for service.

"The implementation of the Watchguard body-worn cameras helps improve visual and audio evidence collected by recording from the officers’ point of view,” said Police Chief Jason Head. “By adding body-worn cameras, the Springfield Police Department seeks to strengthen public confidence in our officers and increase safety. Both can be accomplished with accountability and performance.”

The police department will be using Watchdog body cameras in addition to in-car video cameras that have already been in use.

