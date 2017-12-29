Springfield Police Investigate 2 Shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. - An investigation has gotten underway after two men were shot overnight in Robertson County.

The first incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a residence on 15th Avenue West in Springfield.

Police said a man was shot during a home invasion when a suspect entered the residence and demanded money.

Police initially identified a suspect in the case. However, online records indicate he is already in custody. NewsChannel 5 has reached out to Springfield Police for clarification.

The victim was struck in the hand as he tried to shield himself. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

The second shooting happened about 15 minutes later, only four blocks away. Officers were called to Northcrest Medical Center after a man showed up with a gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim told police he was shot on 20th Avenue West as he was walking down the street.

Anyone with information should call 615-384-8422 or 615-382-6863.