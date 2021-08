NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saint Ann Church and School celebrated its 100th anniversary Friday with the unveiling of its new historical marker.

A school-wide celebration was held to mark the occasion and a special guest, Councilperson Kathleen Murphy, was in attendance.

Founded in 1921, it is the oldest Catholic school in the Metro area.

The church was originally located on the second floor of a hardware store and is now located on Charlotte Avenue.