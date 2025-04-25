St. Jude Rock and Roll Music City marathon marks 25th anniversary this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The St. Jude Rock and Roll Music City marathon returns this weekend, bringing thousands of runners together for a milestone celebration while raising money for children at St. Jude's Research Hospital.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the popular event, which will feature a mile run, 5K, half marathon, and full marathon on Saturday and Sunday.

Organizers are expecting about 25,000 people to participate in the races, which will showcase special record-shaped medals with a Music City theme to commemorate the anniversary.

"We are so excited to be celebrating 25 years running. This is absolutely one for the record, folks. And we couldn't be more excited to welcome over 25,000 runners for 25 years running," said Zubey.

Race officials advise participants and spectators to plan ahead for the event.

"All road closure information is available on our website. I highly recommend taking a look at that, even if you're not a runner, if you're spectating or even just trying to get around the city, super helpful," said Courtney Zubey, race marketing manager. "For the runners, plan early, how you're going to get there, where you're at a park, we do have parking, available shuttles, available trains, available for pre purchase on our website. So just get a plan. Get there early, make sure you're prepared for a successful morning."

For runners like Kelsey Duke, the event is personal. She's participating as a St. Jude Hero in honor of her best friend.

"I actually chose because my best friend Heather Baltz, and she was actually a St. Jude patient, and so since they saved her life, I thought I could do this just to kind of, I don't know, give a little bit to her," said Duke.

Duke raised over $500 through her fundraising efforts.

"I just created my link and sent it to my friends, and I was able to raise a little over $500, and that's not a lot, but it's still anything counts," said Duke.

Those interested in next year's event can take advantage of the 2026 presale available now, which organizers say offers the lowest price of the year.

If you're running for a special cause, have participated in all 25 years of the event, or have a unique connection to St. Jude's Research Hospital, please reach out to share your story.

Contact me directly at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com

This story was reported and written by Kelsey Gibbs, a journalist, and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.