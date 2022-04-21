St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Marathon kicks off this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The St. Jude Rock 'N' Roll Marathon is back in Music City this weekend just five months after last year's race.

The Health and Fitness Expo is happening Thursday and Friday at the Music City Center, where participants must pick up race packets and any last-minute essentials before the big race day on Saturday.

Races will take place Saturday and Sunday downtown, which will come with numerous road closures. You can find more information on the course and road closures here. The full and half marathon will take place on Saturday, leaving Sunday all for the kids and dogs with some special races in place for them.

Between all four days, there will be around 30 musical acts performing all types of genres of music along the course.

Last fall, the race series returned for the first time since April 2019. It was postponed last year until November because of an increase in COVID-19 cases. More than 13,000 participants passed through some of Nashville’s landmarks like the honky tonks on Broadway, Music Row, 12 South and Bicentennial Mall.

The event not only gets people active but so far has raised more than $12 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital.