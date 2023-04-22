St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Nashville Marathon draws thousands of runners to Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 25,000 runners descended upon Music City this weekend for the annual St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon. In true Music City style, over 25 stages lined the course immersing runners in live music.

Runners could choose between a 5k, 10k, half or whole marathon.

For Hillary Husband, the race was personal. "My ten years in remission will be in June and so I'm doing a 10k for ten years," she said.

Husband battled cancer multiple times as a child and sought treatment at St. Jude.

"I was just a regular kid, freshman in high school, ended up having Leukemia, went to St. Jude," said Husband. "St. Jude took care of my family from the very beginning."

Runners took in iconic Nashville landmarks along the way as they ran past Broadway honky tonks, Music Row, 12 South, eventually ending at Nissan Stadium.

It's estimated this year's race will bring in $40 million in visitor spending.

Nashville native Garang Madut (Dayton, Ohio) won the men's race with a time of 2:27:06 and Sarah Higgins (Greenwood, Ind.) won the women's race with a time of 2:43:54.

Patrick Rizzo (Kingston Springs, Tenn.) and Robin Pomeroy (Verona, Wis.) were the overall male and female winners of the St. Jude half marathon.

"To be able to just come out and just do what I love, it's just amazing," said Madut shortly after crossing the finish line. "Not so many people can do that so I'm just happy to be able to do this."

Madut won second place in 2018.