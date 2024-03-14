St. Patrick's Day is Sunday, but Nashville is celebrating all weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hoping to experience the luck of the Irish this year?

Here's some places around town you can go to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style.

Von Patrick's Day 2024

Von Elrod's Beer Hall & Kitchen

Presale tickets for this event are gone, but take your chances at snagging one of the 500 day-of tickets available starting Saturday, March 16 at 7 a.m.!

Green beer, bars, drink specials, live music, and a best dressed contest are part of this big Nashville St. Patrick's Day celebration! All tickets include a 1 liter plastic stein — Rubiks Groove and DJ Guy Fell will be on stage DJs for the day.

Lucky Stache Bash

Barstool Nashville

Starting at 12:00 p.m., this event is $30 general admission. It's a day-long festival with drink specials, bars, nationally known artists and more. If you purchase a VIP ticket for $50, you get unlimited re-entry, reserved bathrooms and a VIP special access bar.

Shamrock Smash Bash

Tin Roof Demonbreun

This event is March 16 and 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — with 7 DJs, 50 TVs, an outdoor screen to watch the SEC tournament, three live bands and Irish Whiskey specials, Irish car bombs, and green beer, or course! It is free for anyone to attend.

Luck and Layups

Sonny's

This giant party is in the side lot of Sonny's, and it's from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. There are $7 specials, including tullamore dew irish whiskey, green tea shots, irish drop shots, and $10 patio pub margaritas. Along with all these fun sips, enjoy yard games, DJs, and TVs with the SEC games on.

Kiss Me, I'm Irish! St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Participating venues: Margaritaville, Doc Holliday's Saloon, Flavor 90's, The Green Light Bar, Hops & Crafts, Kung Fu Saloon, Pins Mechanical, The Pub, Redneck Riviera, Vibes Bar & Lounge, Whisky Bent Saloon

This is a 3-day bar crawl — March 16 to 18, with a wristband giving you access to cover-free entrance to all locations, DJs, and drink specials. Friday: 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. (registration from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.) Saturday: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. (registration from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.) Sunday: 2 p.m. - 2 a.m. (registration from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.). The registration point is Margaritaville.