St. Thomas Midtown to open COVID-19 vaccine clinic for pregnant women next week

Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 12:19:30-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension St. Thomas Hospital Midtown will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic dedicated to pregnant women next week.

Tennessee is moving into phase 1c of its vaccine distribution plan on Monday, which includes people 16 years or older who are high-risk, and pregnant women. The state added pregnant women into this phase after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

Expectant mothers can register for a vaccine appointment through St. Thomas Midtown online by clicking here. The clinic will open on March 8.

