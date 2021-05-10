St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital to host virtual seminar on birthing options for expectant families

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families expecting a little buddle of joy can explore birthing options through an upcoming seminar hosted by Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Childbirth educator Deanna Bratcher and neonatologist Dr. Beth Harrelson will be joined by TN Moms in the Middle founders Dani Barker and Kassandra Jackson to tour the hospital's labor and delivery facilities, answer questions and discuss various birthing options.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time through an online form.

The seminar will be held on Friday, May 14 from 12 to 1 p.m. For more information on how to register, click here.