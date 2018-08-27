Staffing Issue Causes Delta Flight Delays

7:51 PM, Aug 26, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A staffing issue caused delays for Delta flights at Nashville International Airport.

Details on the exact issue were not released by airport representatives. They confirmed it dealt with the fueling company hired by the airline consortium.

Multiple travelers contacted NewsChannel 5 saying they were stuck or had been waiting on the tarmac for awhile.

Airport officials said extra staffing had been called in to help solve the issue.

