Staffing issues cause delays at BNA Sunday night

The FAA issued a ground delay advisory Sunday night due to staffing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground delay advisory for BNA Sunday night due to staffing issues.

The first advisory, issued a little before 9:00 p.m., said that arrivals could be delayed for up to 30 minutes.

The FAA temporarily issued a ground stop before returning to a delay. According to the advisory, the average delay for departures was 49 minutes.

In April, the FAA issued a ground stop at BNA also due to staffing issues.

Sunday's delay comes amid a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers and decades of staffing declines. The FAA is looking to add thousands of new controllers. A new incentive program was launched this month to help draw in candidates.

