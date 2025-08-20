Staffing shortage prompts extra patrols at Williamson County elementary school

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — With school back in session, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Nolensville Police Department are stepping in to address traffic concerns near Sunset Elementary.

The focus is on Sunset Road, where heavy congestion during drop-off and pick-up has raised safety concerns. Staffing shortages have left crossing guard positions unfilled, so deputies and officers are monitoring traffic themselves until new hires are in place.

Officials said the added presence is a temporary fix, but it ensures students can arrive and leave school safely. They’re also reminding drivers to slow down, follow posted speed limits and stay alert in all school zones.

The sheriff’s office is actively hiring crossing guards and encouraging parents, grandparents and community members to apply. Applications can be found here.

