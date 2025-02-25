Stage play brings attention to North Nashville’s lost legacy and found hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nashville has undergone significant changes over the past 5, 10, and 20 years, and while some of these changes have been welcomed, others have left communities fragmented and overlooked.

One such example lies in the history of North Nashville, where the construction of the I-40 freeway in the 1960s displaced thousands of residents and destroyed a thriving Black neighborhood. The once-vibrant community along Jefferson Street was split in half, and its businesses and homes were wiped away.

Today, this painful chapter in Nashville's history is being brought to life on stage in the play "Lost and Found: A Story of Hope". The performance tells the story of a modern-day Black family in North Nashville who is still dealing with the lasting effects of the I-40 construction from the late 1960s.

Through the eyes of a young man wanting to bring his online shoe business to the area, the play explores the challenges and generational trauma caused by the destruction of this once-thriving community.

Pastor Sam Kirk, executive director of Youth About Business (YAB), a North Nashville program that provides business knowledge to young people in underserved communities, has worked tirelessly to revitalize the area and share its history. Through YAB’s work, young people are helping to tell the story of North Nashville's past and its efforts to rebuild.

“This is an opportunity to establish these communities again, revitalizing Jefferson Street in its current state, but also extending that to Bordeaux, which is part of the North Nashville sector,” Kirk explained.

For Kirk, witnessing the play's premiere was an emotional experience. "The very first night, I used the word riveting. It was a riveting experience to watch every aspect of that,” he said, referring to the performance's powerful portrayal of both the community’s loss and its ongoing struggle for hope and growth.

The narrative of "Lost and Found: A Story of Hope" centers around the conflict between a young man eager to open a physical store in North Nashville and his grandfather, who discourages him from doing so due to the difficulty of maintaining a brick-and-mortar business in the current era.

This reluctance stems from the grandfather's own painful experience of losing his Jefferson Street shoe store when the I-40 freeway was constructed, forcing out countless local businesses.

Despite the trauma of the past, the grandson in the play remains determined to revive the hope for future generations, embodying the vision of rebuilding and re-establishing a sense of pride and prosperity in North Nashville.

As the area continues to grow, Kirk hopes the play will inspire Nashville’s residents to think about development in a way that respects and includes the original residents of the community.

“Let’s develop it, but let’s do it without displacing residents,” he said. “We can develop this area and still include people who have always lived here.”

“Lost and Found: A Story of Hope” is currently being shown at Manna From Heaven (3510 West Hamilton Road, Nashville, TN 37218) and will run through this Friday from 7 - 9 PM. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

