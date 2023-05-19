Stakes are higher than ever as the state is set to release TCAP scores on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Standardized testing scores are expected to be released to districts across the state on Friday and the stakes are higher than ever for Tennessee's third graders. If they don't meet expectations, they risk being held back.

This is all because of the new Third Grade Retention Law in place that uses TCAP scores to gauge students' readiness for the fourth grade. Lawmakers originally passed the law due to pandemic learning loss and low reading scores statewide.

Based on the student's English Language Arts scores, they have options.

If the scores are low, students can choose to attend a summer learning program, receive tutoring in the fourth grade or retake the test.

Big changes were made to the law before it passed like allowing a student to take the test up to three times...or do tutoring after school instead of the summer, but those changes won't take effect until next year.

In order to be promoted to the fourth grade, students who attend the summer learning program have to take a test at the end showing enough growth in the subject.