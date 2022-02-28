Stand Up Nashville hosts East Bank development community feedback event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - — Redevelopment of the East Bank of the Cumberland River is one of the biggest undertakings in Nashville history, but critics say bigger doesn't always mean better.

Members of the community gathered in the parking lot of St. Ann's Episcopal Church to learn more and give feedback on the 338 redevelopment. "I think the turnout here indicates how much citizens want to get involved, and also on the other hand how limited the opportunities for involvement and input have been," said East Nashville resident, ML Sandoz.

Stand Up Nashville hosted the event, and several community organizations were on hand to provide information to the public. With a backdrop of Nissan Stadium, organizers discussed the future of the East Bank of the Cumberland River.

The 338 acres are home to parking lots, Nissan Stadium, and an industrial area, but the future of the East Bank will include Oracle's $1.2 billion campus. New buildings, river front parks, and greenways are also under discussion.

"They need better transportation, they need more affordable housing, they need the streets fixed, they need high wage paying jobs," said Director of Workforce and Employment for Stand Up Nashville, Nathaniel Carter.

Carter said the voices of many are still going unheard during the planning process. "If you're going to change, make sure you're giving back something to the people in the city that it's affecting the change on."

Attendees received a survey asking them everything from what kind of projects they'd like to see developed on the East Bank, to what kind of jobs should be made a priority in the process. Survey results will be collected and presented to Metro leaders.

Sandoz said the event is proof that residents want their voices heard, and that the city can do better. "People want to show up, people want to be involved," she said. "So it's not a lack of desire on the part of people. I think the city needs to examine the ways that they are trying to get the information from the people."

According to Metro Planning's website, it "has held 17 public meetings with more than 400 participants and garnered more than 600 responses to a community survey about the East Bank" since the project launched in February 2021.