Stand Up To Cancer telecast heads to Nashville for the first time

Stand Up To Cancer is bringing its star-studded fundraising special to Nashville for the first time.

The one-hour, commercial-free event airs Friday, August 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT) on over 30 platforms, including all four major U.S. broadcast networks.

Hosted by Sheryl Crow, the show features performances from the Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, Noah Cyrus, Brothers Osborne, and more. Appearances also include Kevin Bacon, Reese Witherspoon, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban.

Broadcast from The Pinnacle in downtown Nashville, the telecast will highlight breakthrough cancer research, survivor stories, and the growing role of AI in early detection and treatment.

Leading up to the show, SU2C’s #Up2Us campaign features livestream fundraising events from digital creators across YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

Since its launch, SU2C has united thousands of researchers across 16 countries fueling life-saving progress in the fight against cancer.