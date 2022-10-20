Standoff happening in Bellevue neighborhood after suspect avoids warrant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement officers have surrounded a home in the River Plantation neighborhood in Bellevue Thursday afternoon after a person being served a warrant barricaded themselves inside.

Metro police attempted to serve a search warrant for a suspect at a home on the corner of Sawyer Brown Road and General George Patton Road around 3 p.m. Thursday. After the person barricaded themselves inside the home, members of the SWAT team were called out to assist with the situation.

Residents of the River Plantation neighborhood should be advised to avoid the area and stay away from windows if the situation continues to escalate.

