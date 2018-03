CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officers were called to a Clarksville area hotel due to reports of a suicidal man who is possibly armed.

Clarksville police officials said they received a call about a man threatening himself at a hotel at 3083 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

A safety area around the room has been established. Police said crisis negotiators and the tactical unit are on scene.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, if possible.