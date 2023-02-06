Standoff underway in Columbia after man shoots at officers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbia Police are on the scene of a standoff situation after a man fired shots at officers Monday morning.

Police say they arrived at a home on McKinley Drive to help a woman get personal items from the house.

Six minutes after they got there, officers say they were fired at by a man inside the home.

Officers returned fire and set up a perimeter around the house.

Police say the man inside the home has a history of domestic violence.

The man also has an active arrest warrant. Police intended to serve the warrant on him Monday morning.

There are no injuries at this time to the woman officers accompanied, or the officers themselves.

Efforts have continued into the afternoon to peacefully resolve the situation.

Neighbors are being warned to stay away from McKinley Drive.