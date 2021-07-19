Watch
Assault suspect in custody after Mt. Juliet standoff

Mt. Juliet police
Police have set up a media staging area near the American Family Care at 355 Pleasant Grove Road.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 06:53:02-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A standoff in Mt. Juliet ended peacefully Monday morning after a suspect wanted for aggravated assault surrendered to police.

Officers said they went to the home on Parkwood Drive in the Stonegate Mobile Home Community at about 4 a.m. Monday. They said were serving a warrant on a man who was wanted for ramming an occupied vehicle during a fight.

Police said the suspect surrendered shortly before 6 a.m. and is now in custody.

A few neighbors were asked to either leave their homes or shelter-in-place as a precaution; however, no one was hurt during the incident.

