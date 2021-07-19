Assault suspect in custody after Mt. Juliet standoff

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A standoff in Mt. Juliet ended peacefully Monday morning after a suspect wanted for aggravated assault surrendered to police.

Officers said they went to the home on Parkwood Drive in the Stonegate Mobile Home Community at about 4 a.m. Monday. They said were serving a warrant on a man who was wanted for ramming an occupied vehicle during a fight.

The suspect is now in custody after exiting the home. Crisis negotiators repeatedly requested him to exit & surrender peacefully, which the suspect did. No injuries were reported. Officers will be clearing the scene soon. More details will follow with a full release later. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 19, 2021

Police said the suspect surrendered shortly before 6 a.m. and is now in custody.

A few neighbors were asked to either leave their homes or shelter-in-place as a precaution; however, no one was hurt during the incident.