Standoff with gunman shuts down Murfreesboro neighborhood, ends peacefully

An armed domestic violence suspect held Murfreesboro police at bay for more than three hours before surrendering.

Michael Thibodeau, 33, is charged with aggravated domestic assault. Police say that Thibodeau threatened a woman at a home on Sitting Bull Crossing. She managed to get away and call police. Police arrived around 12:30 but were unable to coax Thibodeau out of the home.

Murfreesboro Special Operations Unit negotiated with Thibodeau for three and a half hours before using rubber bullets and gas canisters to get him to surrender. Thibodeau was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet. No officers were injured.

The standoff caused some students from nearby schools to be late as school buses were not permitted into the area.