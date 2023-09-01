Watch Now
News

Actions

Standoff with gunman shuts down Murfreesboro neighborhood, ends peacefully

Armed subject surrenders peacefully after more than 3 hours
Murfreesboro standoff
Jerry Winnett
Murfreesboro standoff ends peacefully
Murfreesboro standoff
Murfreesboro Standoff
Posted at 9:27 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 22:33:04-04

An armed domestic violence suspect held Murfreesboro police at bay for more than three hours before surrendering.

Michael Thibodeau, 33, is charged with aggravated domestic assault. Police say that Thibodeau threatened a woman at a home on Sitting Bull Crossing. She managed to get away and call police. Police arrived around 12:30 but were unable to coax Thibodeau out of the home.

Murfreesboro Special Operations Unit negotiated with Thibodeau for three and a half hours before using rubber bullets and gas canisters to get him to surrender. Thibodeau was struck in the leg by a rubber bullet. No officers were injured.

The standoff caused some students from nearby schools to be late as school buses were not permitted into the area.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a child promo 2023 Nashville.png

Donate to Give a Child a Book