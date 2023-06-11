Standoff with shooting suspect in Sumner County ends after he shoots and kills himself

A standoff with a shooting suspect in Westmoreland ends after he shoots and kills himself inside his home.

This all started around 7:40 on Saturday night when Portland Police responded to a shooting call in the 200 block of Meadow Lane.

Officers say they discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Skyline Medical Center and are still in critical condition.

The suspect had fled the scene. Police say they determined the suspect's identity to be Jonathan N. Shrum and began to locate him.

Portland Police determined Shrum had gone back to his home in Westmoreland. They coordinated with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office to make contact with Shrum.

Attempts were made to get Shrum to exit the house but were unsuccessful.

The Sumner County Emergency Response Team later made entry and found Shrum dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.