Starbucks selects Tennessee as its Southeast corporate office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starbucks has selected Tennessee for its Southeast corporate office.

The newest business location will employ up to 2,000 people over the next several years.

“Tennessee is known nationwide for its strong values and fiscally conservative approach to business, and we are proud to add Starbucks to the strong roster of brands that place their trust in our business climate and skilled workforce," said Governor Lee. "As Starbucks continues to shape their brand and expand their operations, we’re grateful that they have chosen to build a future here, creating up to 2,000 quality jobs for Tennesseans.”

“As Starbucks continues to expand across North America, Nashville gives us an opportunity to support that growth with great talent and proximity to our growing number of coffeehouses and suppliers across the Southeast," said Brian Niccol, chairman and CEO, Starbucks. This city offers a deep, diverse talent pool and a strong sense of community, making Nashville another ideal place to invest for the long term.”

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