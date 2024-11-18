Watch Now
News

Actions

Stars shine bright at the annual SESAC awards over the weekend

The stars were shining bright on Sunday as the Country Music Awards week started in Downtown Nashville!
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The stars were shining bright on Sunday as the Country Music Awards week started in Downtown Nashville!

On Sunday, artists, songwriters, producers, publishers and everyone across the industry came together for the annual SESAC Awards.

Talk of the Town's Heather Mathis and Cole Johnston show us all of the fun from the red carpet!

This friendly face has become a special part of Lebanon's morning commute

It's truly the small things that add up to a great day - and Warrick in Lebanon is having a big impact. His familiar face is becoming a staple in one part of the community and inspiring closer connection in the simplest way. Enjoy his warm personality! You may even feel inclined to wave to a stranger today, too.

-Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community