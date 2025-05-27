Stars to hit the field for a cause at Rock ’N Jock Celebrity softball game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is gearing up for a star-powered night of fun and fundraising as the Rock ’N Jock Celebrity Softball Game returns to First Horizon Park on Sunday, June 2, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This fan-favorite event brings together a lineup of country music artists, athletes, and comedians for a lighthearted game with a meaningful mission. This year’s roster includes some of Nashville’s biggest names: Riley Green, HARDY, Justin Moore, Tyler Hubbard, RaeLynn, Jordan Davis, Gavin Adcock, Charles Esten, Warren Zeiders and more. They’ll be joined by 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines and comedians John Crist, Danae Hays and Jeff Dye.

The game supports Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. Fans can support the cause by donating through the Rock ‘N Jock Challenge, choosing to back either Team Military or Team First Responders.

Tickets are on sale now, and fans are encouraged to join the fun, whether from the stands or online by helping raise funds.

You can find more details and donate here.