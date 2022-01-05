Start the new year off with acts of service and Tennessee Serves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you thought about adding service to your New Year's resolution list?

First Lady Maria Lee and Tennessee Serves are encouraging Tennesseans to join them in 2022 monthly service challenges. January's challenge is assisting homeless individuals.

There are several ways to help those in local communities. Tennessee Serves came up with the below list.

Collect fast food gifts cards and pass them out to the homeless

Donate hygiene products to organizations that help homeless individuals

Serve at a local food bank or partner up with one of these organizations:

Room at the Inn Layman Lessons Ministries Haven of Mercy Ministries Nashville Rescue Mission Knox Area Rescue Ministries Memphis Union Mission Chattanooga Rescue Mission Area Relief Ministries The Bridge Ministry ShowerUp





To participate in the challenge be sure to post on social media using #TennesseeServes.