Startled fawn rescued from a pond in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the time of year when many fawns wander around and sometimes they get into trouble!

Our own Nick Beres' neighbor took action to save a fawn's life. She discovered that a startled fawn had jumped into the large pond in front of her home.

The panicked fawn kept struggling away from shore into deeper water and going under. It looked like it might drown.

So she got in her kayak and fished the little guy out before taking him to safety.

The plan now is to leave the fawn alone until Mom returns.

It's important to remember that fawns are naturally left by themselves. They are not orphaned and the mother will return.

She only visits a couple of times a day to feed her young, so they should be reunited.