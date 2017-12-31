Starving Pup Finds Help In Nick Of Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A starving dog happened to show up at the right place at the right time and has now been getting lots of love and attention.

The emaciated and malnourished dog showed up at The Little Pantry That Could in Nashville.

Homeless individuals staying at the warming station there have been caring for him.

Reports stated the dog is lucky he didn't freeze to death before he was rescued. One of the men who has been looking after the pup said he’s thankful the dog is safe now, but he’s angry about the dog's condition.

The rescue group Nashville Pittie has agreed to take the dog in and help nurse him back to health.

They have been accepting donations to help. To learn more, visit Nashville Pittie’s Facebook page.