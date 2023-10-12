State building commission expected to approve $200 million in grants for new TPAC Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The deciding factor on what could happen with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center will happen Thursday morning.

The State Building Commission will meet at 11 a.m. at the Cordell Hull building with an expectation to approve 200 million dollars in grants to build a new center on the east side of the Cumberland River. It’s the first key hurdle in the development plan.

This is an integral part of former Metro Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s vision. It's gotten a lot of support, but there are some advocates for affordable housing who have opposed the plan because of the lack of space for affordable housing.

If it gets off the ground, TPAC would be nestled around apartments, hotels, and retail. It would be anchored by the new enclosed Titans stadium.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell, who opposed the Titans stadium project, is charged with handling a project he didn’t support. The state is hoping to eventually sell or re-develop the James K Polk office building that has three stages at TPAC, but it looks like they won't make that decision until they get the green light for the initial funding to be approved.

TPAC will have to contribute about $100 million to the project to qualify for the state grant.

The rest of the money will likely come from T-PAC supporters and donors.