State Capitol, Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge don purple for Alzheimer's, Brain Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and to commemorate this, the Tennessee State Capitol Rotunda and Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will both be lit up in purple. The capitol will be lit up through June 23, while the bridge will don purple light for the Summer Solstice — June 21.

The Alzheimer's Association's most popular fundraiser is The Longest Day, named because it takes place on the day of the summer solstice. The summer solstice is the day of the year when the northern hemisphere is at its maximum tilt toward the sun, so we experience sunlight the longest.

To commemorate The Longest Day, participants choose fun and creative activities to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. Activities have included pickleball, yoga, canoeing, fitness and dance classes.

More information about The Longest Day fundraiser is available at the Alzheimer's Association website.