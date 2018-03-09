State, City Officials Face Off Over Harpeth River

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Some lawmakers took a road trip to Franklin to highlight problems with reported pollution in the Harpeth River and the city of Franklin.
The city mayor wasn't invited, but he showed up and took issue with what was going on.
The bill that's been filed in the General Assembly would hold municipal wastewater treatment plans receiving loans from the state accountable for following mandates of State and Federal clean water laws and regulations.
The Harpeth Conservancy said the Harpeth River is polluted, according to the State's list of water quality conditions, but the mayor said Franklin is a good steward of the river.