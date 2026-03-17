State leaders, farmers, and industry partners set to celebrate TN Agriculture Day Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today is Agriculture Day in Tennessee. State leaders, farmers, and industry partners are gathering in downtown Nashville to celebrate the state's agricultural community.
The event is called "Ag Day on the Hill" and runs until 11 a.m. at Beth Harwell Plaza and the Cordell Hull state office building. Livestock and agricultural exhibits are on display, and lawmakers are competing in a cross-cut sawing contest.
Agriculture is Tennessee’s top industry, contributing over $81 billion to $103 billion annually to the state's economy and supporting more than 340,000 jobs.
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Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.
Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.
Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.
- Rhori Johnston