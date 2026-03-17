State leaders, farmers, and industry partners set to celebrate TN Agriculture Day Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today is Agriculture Day in Tennessee. State leaders, farmers, and industry partners are gathering in downtown Nashville to celebrate the state's agricultural community.

The event is called "Ag Day on the Hill" and runs until 11 a.m. at Beth Harwell Plaza and the Cordell Hull state office building. Livestock and agricultural exhibits are on display, and lawmakers are competing in a cross-cut sawing contest.

Agriculture is Tennessee’s top industry, contributing over $81 billion to $103 billion annually to the state's economy and supporting more than 340,000 jobs.

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