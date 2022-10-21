Watch Now
State of Tennessee appeals order for a new trial in Lindsey Lowe case

lindsey lowe in court
Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 21, 2022
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The State of Tennessee is appealing the recent order by Judge Dee Gay for a new trial for the woman convicted of killing her newborn twins in 2011.

The order came earlier this week after Lindsey Lowe returned to Sumner County, arguing that she had poor legal representation at her first trial and that at least one juror was biased against her.

A judge threw out her conviction and ordered a new trial, blaming a woman who was untruthful during the jury selection process.

The state issued the appeal to a new trial on Friday.

