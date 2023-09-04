State of TN and family of Governor Don Sundquist set to say their final goodbyes this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of former Governor Don Sundquist is preparing to say their final goodbyes this week.

The family has announced services set for Tuesday, September 5th where both the family and state government will honor his life and legacy.

Sundquist was 87 years old when he died following surgery and a short illness last week.

Family and friends say he was someone who touched so many hearts, not just in their family, but in the lives of people all over the state of Tennessee.

Tuesday, the former governor will lie in state in the Rotunda on the first floor of the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shortly before that, high-ranking state officials will line up to receive the casket, which will be escorted by the Color Guard and will arrive through the first-floor elevator.

The Sundquist family will receive the casket at the center of the Capitol.

You can pay your respects to the former governor throughout the morning and afternoon. At 11 a.m., a Celebration of Life service will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 Eighth Ave., South.

That service will be a more intimate service due to space limitations, but the public is invited to both events. Former and current state and federal elected officials, former Cabinet members and other guests will be in attendance.

It'll also be streamed online for those who can't make it to the services here.