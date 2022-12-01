State offering free books to K-2 students during winter break in an effort to improve reading skills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In order to improve reading skills for younger ages, the state is offering free books for students this holiday season. The launch is a part of the Reading 360 Initiative.

The state hopes to boost reading levels over the next month in a fun way with reading kits. Families have the ability to choose from three different kits depending on the grade level.

The books are being offered for kindergarten, first and second graders.

The At-Home Decodable Book Series contains seven booklets with more than 20 stories full of sounds and words to practice and age-appropriate Scholastic books.

The resources come from the Tennessee Department of Education, which has teamed up with the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.

The goal is for students to be able to take advantage of the resources during winter break in order to keep their skills sharp outside of the classroom. State leaders are encouraging parents and caregivers to read together with their students, which is proven to help in numerous ways.

Reading kits can be ordered here.