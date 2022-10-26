State Rep. Barbara Cooper, oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The oldest-serving legislator in Tennessee Democrat State Representative Barbara Cooper has died, State Democrats announced Wednesday.

Cooper represented Memphis in the Tennessee House of Representatives since 1996. She was running for re-election to represent District 86.

She was also the second-oldest state legislator in the country.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my longtime colleague and dear friend, Barbara Cooper” said House Minority Leader Karen Camper. “She was a warrior for her community and the City of Memphis, a tireless advocate on education and equality issues and just a delightful person. We will all miss her.”

Cooper was a retired Memphis City Schools teacher and was a proud member of organizations, such as the NAACP, the Tennessee Black Caucus of State Legislators, the National Council of Negro Women, and many more.

She is survived by her daughter Reverend Joan Cooper Burnett and daughter Tanya Cooper; grandchildren Reneshia Burnett, Ashlea Burnett Vainqueur (Willy) and Martez King; great-grandchildren; and a host of family, friends and supporters.

She was 93-years-old.