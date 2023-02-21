State Senate committee to discuss cannabis-related bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Regulating cannabis in Tennessee has been a hot button issue between lawmakers for years. This week, a Senate judiciary committee will discuss new legislation proposing how it could be distributed and sold.

Lawmakers will discuss eight separate bills. Two of those include regulating medical marijuana and Delta 8.

The Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act would allow people to apply for a card to buy medical marijuana. Similar to other states, they'd have to be diagnosed with a condition like cancer, glaucoma and epilepsy. The bill would also place limits on how it'd be regulated, sold and produced.

The second big bill being discussed focuses on regulating the hemp industry. It focuses on regulating Delta 8 and making it illegal for anyone under 21 to purchase. There would also be strict oversight and regulations on the development and packaging and each vendor would have to receive a state license to sell it.

Lawmakers who tried to ban the hemp-derived product in the past said these rules would make it safer. A similar bill failed last year, but some have hope that it could pass once heard again.