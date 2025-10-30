Arms, fingers accidentally delivered to a home in Hopkinsville

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WTVF) — According to Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel, arms and fingers were accidentally delivered to a home in Hopkinsville recently.

According to Daniel, the body parts were taken by Daniel to the morgue to be given back to the carrier for its delivery to the right location.

He added that they are sometimes shipped for transplants, but it’s unknown what this shipment is being used for.

