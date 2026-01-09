Staff member at MLK Early Learning Center arrested following reported incident with child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christian County Schools has confirmed an allegation of an incident involving a child and a staff member at the MLK Early Learning Center.

According to the school district, upon learning of the allegation, the staff member was immediately removed and law enforcement was notified.

The staff member has been arrested.

"The district will not tolerate actions that threaten the safety of children and students in its care," Christian County Schools wrote in their release. "The safety and well-being of children is the district’s highest priority. The district will continue to take all appropriate steps to ensure a safe environment for the children in its care."

At this time we have very limited information on the details of the allegation and are working to learn more.

