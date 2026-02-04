Former Cumberland County deputy indicted on rape charges

CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A former Cumberland County deputy has been indicted on rape charges according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In October 2025, agents began investigating allegations involving John Coley Jr.

Coley was employed as a deputy for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at the time. During the investigation, agents found that while off duty, Coley sexually assaulted a vulnerable adult.

He was placed on administrative leave in October when these allegations were brought forth, and he was officially terminated in November.

On Tuesday, the Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Coley and charged him with two counts of Rape.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.