Historic Palace Theatre in Crossville undergoes renovations to preserve its nearly 90-year legacy

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A nearly 90-year-old theater on the Cumberland Plateau continues to thrive with ongoing renovations that preserve its historic charm while modernizing its facilities.

The Palace Theatre in Crossville, which nearly faced closure in the early 2000s, is currently undergoing its latest round of improvements. The renovations began in mid-January and are expected to continue until the middle of March.

"Since I came here, we changed out the sound," said Malena Alderman, the theatre's administrator. "We've upgraded our sound, we've upgraded our stage lighting, and then we painted. That was the biggest change. We painted our walls."

The current renovations focus on new flooring and carpeting in the balcony, along with new seats. These improvements build on previous upgrades that have helped maintain the theater's operations while preserving its historic character.

Alderman, who was born and raised in Crossville, has a personal connection to the venue. She remembers visiting as a child when her aunts brought her to watch a movie in the balcony.

"I was really small," she said. "My aunts brought me. We sat I think in the balcony and watched one movie."

The theater's survival story has multiple chapters, but one in particular dates back to January 2000, when the Crossville city council initially voted to demolish the building. However, just weeks later, a switched vote saved the Palace Theatre from destruction.

"It was quite a hot topic," Alderman said of the controversy surrounding the theater's fate.

The theater faced numerous challenges over the years, including roof issues. Despite these obstacles, community support helped ensure its survival and eventual revitalization.

"It really seemed like it was not worth putting that much into it," Alderman admitted. "But once they restored it and it became what it did, and then I realized the history and how much that means to the community, I really changed my mind and I was glad that they did it."

The Palace Theatre is scheduled to resume shows on March 14, following the completion of the current renovation phase.

