Watch
NewsStateKentucky

Actions

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports record low unemployment rate

FTIIKixUEAYkC-x.jpg
LEX18
FTIIKixUEAYkC-x.jpg
Posted at 12:00 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 13:00:42-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has posted its lowest-ever unemployment rate

Gov. Beshear reported a 3.9% unemployment rate, a record low since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.

"This fantastic news is further proof that the Commonwealth's record-breaking economic momentum is benefiting all Kentuckians," Beshear said in the presser.

Gov. Beshear also announced an expansion and investment from Catalent Inc. The 175 million dollar investment is to expand and add to its existing operation in Clark County. This move creates 277 jobs.

Beshear also admitted that there are some areas of the state that are struggling. Eastern Kentucky is one of them.

Last year, Kentucky set economic development records with $11.2 billion in new business investments and the creation of 18,000-plus full-time jobs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap