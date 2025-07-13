KSP: Trooper shot, 'multiple' injuries reported after shootings across Lexington

UPDATE: July 13 at 2:25 p.m.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a post to X, “Kentucky, we are aware of a series of incidents in Lexington around one suspect, including a trooper-involved shooting and an additional shooting at Richmond Road Baptist Church with multiple injuries. The trooper and others are being treated at a nearby hospital.” He added, “Please pray for everyone affected by these senseless acts of violence, and let’s give thanks for the swift response by the Lexington Police Department and Kentucky State Police. Details are still emerging, and we will share more information as available.”

UPDATE: July 13 at 2:00 p.m.

A Kentucky State Police trooper was shot, and multiple people were injured in shooting incidents that began near the Blue Grass airport and ended at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Fayette County on Sunday.

According to Kentucky State Police, the incident began around 11:36 a.m. when a suspect shot a trooper near the Blue Grass Airport and fled the scene.

The suspect then traveled to Richmond Road Baptist Church, where KSP and Lexington police were able to “secure the suspect.”

KSP confirmed the suspect is dead and the wounded trooper is currently receiving medical attention.

EMS responded to the church, where multiple victims are being treated. The exact number of victims and the extent of their injuries have not yet been released.

Kentucky State Police said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: July 13 at 1 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department says that another investigation is currently underway in the 5800 block of Old Richmond Road.

The Fayette County Coroner was also reported on the scene by a crew with LEX 18.

Police say, “For the safety of the surrounding community, officers have temporarily closed some roads nearby and will be assisting with traffic. Please follow all directions given by officers and use alternative routes. Officers will remain in the area until the investigation is complete.

The department states that it will provide more updates as they become available.

LEX 18 is currently working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Original Story:

One person was taken to the hospital with reported "serious" injuries following a shooting at Blue Grass Airport on Sunday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The fire department says that they were dispatched at 11:39 a.m. for a reported shooting with a victim.

LEX 18 has crews headed to the scene and has reached out to authorities for more information. We will keep you updated on-air and online.