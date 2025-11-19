Bedford County man with lung cancer holding 200-mile relay run to raise money for lung cancer research

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Bedford County man diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer is embarking on an ambitious fundraising journey, running nearly 200 miles from Shelbyville to Knoxville with help from friends and family. Joshua Branson was diagnosed with stage 4 ALK+ lung cancer in 2022. Despite that, he’s an avid runner. "Running really hasn't been hindered from the lung cancer itself," Branson said. While medications have helped maintain his health, he said the type of cancer he has has no cure, and current treatments won't be effective forever.

That reality has motivated Branson to take action. He's organizing "Joshua's Journey," a nearly 200-mile relay-style run from Shelbyville to Knoxville to raise money for lung cancer research and drug development. The goal is to raise $50,000 for the Sweat for Breath Foundation. As of Tuesday afternoon, he's raised around $42,000.

Click here for information on the relay, and how to donate.

Branson won't be running alone. Family members and close friends will be on the journey with him.

Here’s how it will work:

Branson has created a detailed spreadsheet, splitting up the run into manageable segments. Each person will run a few miles while the rest ride in a nearby van. Every few miles, a new runner will step in to continue the journey.

If everything goes according to plan, the group will finish their journey at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Saturday afternoon.

For Branson, the challenge represents more than just a physical feat – it's about the power of community support during difficult times.

"You find out very quickly that cancer is not a one-person journey, it is multiple people coming together to say ‘look, this is something that could be really awful, but we're going to make sure it's something that you don't go through alone," Branson said.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.