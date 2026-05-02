Tanker spill sends sludge into drain after Shelbyville crash

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A semi-tanker crash early Saturday in Shelbyville led to a large spill now being cleaned up by HAZMAT crews.

Officials said about 1,500 gallons of what has been described as a “non-hazardous sludge” spilled from the tanker after a valve burst during the crash. The material flowed into a nearby storm drain and ravine.

Authorities said the substance is not considered hazardous and will be cleaned up.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., when a tanker truck entered an apartment complex parking lot, flipped, and rolled, crushing or damaging several parked vehicles.

Jonathan Statum

The driver was able to walk away from the crash unharmed, and no injuries have been reported. The truck did not strike any occupied apartment units.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.