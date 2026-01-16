Shelbyville high school teacher charged with sexual battery for alleged incidents with minors

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Shelbyville Central High School teacher has been arrested and charged following an investigation into allegations involving minors, according to Shelbyville Police and Bedford County Schools.

Police said the Criminal Investigations Division was notified January 15 of a sexual battery complaint against Bryan Alan Whittinghill, a history teacher at the school. The allegations involve inappropriate contact with two of Whittinghill’s teenage adoptive daughters, with investigators determining the conduct began in 2023 and continued through January 2026.

Whittinghill has been charged with seven counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Authorities noted none of the alleged incidents occurred during school hours or on school property.

Bedford County Schools said the teacher was arrested January 15 and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The employee is prohibited from contacting students. The district said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and counseling resources are available to students and families

