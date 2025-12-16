Tenants form union to fight unsafe conditions at Tennessee apartment complex

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of a Shelbyville apartment complex are banding together to demand safe living conditions from one of the country's wealthiest landlords, forming a tenant union after months of ignored complaints about holes in floors, pest infestations and other hazardous conditions.

More than 50 tenants at Bedford Manor Apartments — now called Canterbrook Village — have organized the Bedford Manor Tenant Union to address what they say are dangerous living conditions that violate basic safety standards.

"When I came to Bedford Manor, I needed a safe place to live," said Jennifer, a union member who has documented extensive damage in her unit.

Jennifer said her bathroom has holes in both the floor and ceiling that remain unrepaired despite repeated requests to management.

The union sent a formal letter to Will Cooper Jr., president and CEO of property owner WNC and Associates, demanding repairs, building-wide pest control, and transparency. These obligations are tied to the property's Section 8 contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

They are asking Cooper Jr. and WNC to respond to their letter within 10 days, which is Friday, December 15.

"Will Cooper Jr, as a millionaire, we're asking for the bare minimum. I shouldn't have to up and move. He should do what he's supposed to do," resident Amber Brimhall said.

Residents say pest infestations have become a daily concern, particularly for families with children. When Brimhall requested pest control services, she was told treatment wasn't guaranteed for every unit.

"Rats... rats," Brimhall said, describing the infestation in her apartment.

Parents say they must constantly check food before giving it to their children.

"When my kids, if they wake up or want a snack or something, I go in the kitchen, I'm like, Hold on, I have to check that don't eat that, there might be a bug in it. It might be, you know, rats might have bit off of it, or anything like that. So it's frustrating," said one parent.

Tenants say pests easily move between units through holes in walls and floors, making individual treatment ineffective.

In Tennessee, where affordable housing is increasingly scarce, residents say they didn't expect luxury accommodations but did expect basic safety standards.

"The tenant union says they're not asking for luxury — just livable homes," union members stated in their letter.

Community Preservation Partners, a division of WNC, responded in a statement saying the company takes concerns seriously and is committed to providing safe and healthy living conditions. The company said it is reviewing the union's letter, has requested a 100% pest control walkthrough and is coordinating maintenance repairs.

The company said it looks forward to engaging with residents in the new year to support their resident association efforts and thoughtfully evaluate the issues raised.

For Brimhall and her neighbors, organizing has provided hope and solidarity in their fight for basic living standards.

"It feels good knowing I don't have to do this alone," Brimhall said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.