Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsStateTennesseeBedford County

Actions

Train carrying ethanol derailed in the Shelbyville area Tuesday morning

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bedford County Sheriff says a train derailed in the Shelbyville area Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the train lost 3 to 4 cars

The sheriff said it was carrying ethanol on the way to Atlanta

As of right now, they area evacuating the nearby area, however, not a lot of people are impacted.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com

Repaying your federal student loans may be different in 2026 and beyond

The news surrounding student loan repayment has been ever-changing over the last few years. When it comes to your money, confusion is never a good thing. Thankfully, Robb Coles helps us sort out the path forward. Check out his story for some practical tips and insight behind the latest changes.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.