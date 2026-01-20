Train carrying ethanol derailed in the Shelbyville area Tuesday morning

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bedford County Sheriff says a train derailed in the Shelbyville area Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the train lost 3 to 4 cars

The sheriff said it was carrying ethanol on the way to Atlanta

As of right now, they area evacuating the nearby area, however, not a lot of people are impacted.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com