21-year-old Texan drowns while kayaking on Cheatham Lake Thursday

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 21-year-old from Tomball, Texas has died after kayaking on Cheatham Lake Thursday.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers responded to the report of a possible drowning at the lake at around 1:45 p.m. and found that 21-year-old Robert Jarillo was kayaking with his brother who was in his a separate kayak.
Jarillo went out of sight, and upon his brother’s return, he discovered Mr. Jarillo’s kayak had capsized.
Following a 911 call, TWRA responded alongside multiple agencies.
Jarillo was located just after 4 p.m. and was pronounced deceased by the medical examiner. The incident remains under investigation.
According to TWRA, Jarillo was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.
This marks the 25th boating-related fatality on Tennessee waters in 2025.
